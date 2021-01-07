Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Martinsville Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
