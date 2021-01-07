Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Martinsville Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.