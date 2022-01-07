Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rai…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall …
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It…