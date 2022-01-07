 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

