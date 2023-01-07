This evening in Martinsville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville
