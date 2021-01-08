 Skip to main content
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

