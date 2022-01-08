Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rai…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall …
It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…