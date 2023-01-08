 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

