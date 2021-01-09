Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.