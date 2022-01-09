This evening in Martinsville: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
