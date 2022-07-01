This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
Atmospheric rivers are relatively narrow regions in the atmosphere — typically 250 to 375 miles wide and well over 1,000 miles long.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees t…