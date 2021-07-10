This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
