Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Monday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
