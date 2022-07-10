Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Monday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.