Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
