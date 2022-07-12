Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.