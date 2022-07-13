 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

