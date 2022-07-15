 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

