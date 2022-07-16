Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.