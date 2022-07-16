This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
