This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Sunday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
