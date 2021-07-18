For the drive home in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
