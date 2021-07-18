 Skip to main content
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

