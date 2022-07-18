 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

