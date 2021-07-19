Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chan…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…