Martinsville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
