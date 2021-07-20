Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 91.15. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
