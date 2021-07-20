Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 91.15. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.