Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.