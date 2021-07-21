This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chan…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Tod…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is sho…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…