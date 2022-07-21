This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. S…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot tem…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a si…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It s…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot te…