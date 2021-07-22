This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
