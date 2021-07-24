For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Sunday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
