This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Lightning can travel from cloud to cloud, within the same cloud, or between the cloud and ground.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahea…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the mak…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a si…