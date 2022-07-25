Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.