This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
