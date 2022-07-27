Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
