Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 97.37. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.