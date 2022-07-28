This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Friday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
