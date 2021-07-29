For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degr…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Th…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot tempera…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Peri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a per…