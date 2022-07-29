This evening in Martinsville: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
