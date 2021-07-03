Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.