Martinsville's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
