Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
