Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.