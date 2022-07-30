This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light a…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 de…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% …
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and var…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the mak…