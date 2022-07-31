Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.