Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

