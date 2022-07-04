Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
