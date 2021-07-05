Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 91.25. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
