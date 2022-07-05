Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.