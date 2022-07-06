Martinsville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
