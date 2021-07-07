This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…