Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

