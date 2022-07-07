Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Friday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.