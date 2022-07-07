For the drive home in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Friday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Toda…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'l…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…