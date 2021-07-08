Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Friday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Updated
