Martinsville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'l…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…