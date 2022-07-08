Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.