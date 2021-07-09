 Skip to main content
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

