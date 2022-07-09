Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.