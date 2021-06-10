Martinsville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
