This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
