Martinsville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
