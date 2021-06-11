Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.